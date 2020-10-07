LAKE WALES — According to a Lake Wales Arts Council social media page, artist Tom Freeman recently passed away, two weeks before his 95th birthday.
Freeman is known by many for his work painting around two dozen area murals over the past 30 years. Freeman painted his first outdoor mural at the corner of Stuart Avenue and Scenic Highway in downtown Lake Wales in 1991 after retiring as a Lake Wales High School art instructor. Freeman has painted two other prominent outdoor murals in Lake Wales, two in Frostproof and two more down in Lake Placid. Much of his work was donated.
The artist contributed to the Lake Wales Art Show for nearly 50 years.
“Art is not a matter of life or death,” Freeman told the Winter Haven Sun in 2018. “It’s more important than that.”
Freeman joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served as a radar technician in the south Pacific for three years. Upon his honorable discharge, he got his college degree in art from FSU and went to work at GM and later a tobacco company before moving to Lake Wales in 1958. Freeman owned a frame shop and some other businesses before getting hired as an art teacher at the high school in 1970, all while painting at night.
Freeman did not give up teaching when he retired from LWHS 20 years later. He just started teaching in other places.
In 2018 Highlands County resident Harriet Porter told the Sun that Freeman helped Lake Placid become known as the Town of Murals.
“We had the vision but we didn’t have the technical ability to paint any murals,” Porter said. “We had no money, only an idea. If he had not donated his time to paint our first mural, I don’t know if we would have gotten our idea off the ground. I cannot praise him enough.”
Lake Placid went from one mural in 1993 to 46 murals now.
Tom and his wife Priscilla finished painting a centerpiece mural in the reception area of the JD Alexander Center for the building dedication in 2009. Titled “Old Oak Tree,” the mural was painted in memory of their son Gary who was killed in a car accident.
Given his experience in World War II, the death of a son, and the relatively recent passing of his wife Priscilla a few years ago, Freeman was asked if tragedy was a reason why he focused on painting peaceful Florida wildlife scenes mostly.
“It’s been a fantastic life even though it was filled with some tragedy,” Freeman said.
One of his last exhibits was a six-week showing inside Melange Antiques and Wine Bar in downtown Lake Wales in 2018 during which time he told the Sun about one of his last paintings. “The Battle” depicts his egret “friend” Ichabod fighting off a male rival in air near Camp Mack.
“Ichabod was very particular about his harem,” Freeman said at the time. “He had about eight or10 female egrets at Camp Mack, and we was very protective. If a stranger flew in, he’d take notice of it right away.”
After his wife Priscilla passed, Freeman met artist Marcia Pennington. The two painted two murals inside the AdventHealth Lake Wales Medical Center in 2018 — one depicting Bok Tower and a second mural depicting Lake Wales Arts Center.
In the last five or so years of Tom’s life, he and his girlfriend Marcia were working on a book called “Tom Freeman’s Florida” featuring Freeman’s art depicting all 67 Florida counties.
“It was a challenge,” Freeman said. “Every county has something featured that is very nice. We’ve got cattle, animals, a panther in one of them.”
Polk County will be represented by a Freeman work that is on display at Citizen’s Bank and Trust in Frostproof featuring Latimer “Coot” Wilson working his cattle. Freeman said approximately 800 of his 2,000 or so paintings depict scenes in Polk, and he never ran out of ideas.
“You can’t, not in this county. It’s too beautiful,” he said.