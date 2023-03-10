ST JAMES

Indy car driver Lyn St. James walks through the pits at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Carburetion Day practice on Thurs day, May 22, 1997.

 JOHN R. FULTON JR/

AP FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — Lyn St. James, a 2020 inductee of the Sebring Hall of Fame, has been named Grand Marshal of SuperSebring weekend, March 15-18.

St. James enjoyed a successful and pioneering driving career, which included class victories in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and twice in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. She competed in two 24 Hours of Le Mans and seven Indianapolis 500s, including 1992, when she became the first woman in the history of the great event to earn Rookie of the Year honors. She won six IMSA GT races and finished fifth overall in the 1983 12 Hours driving an Aston Martin prototype. St. James also earned a class win at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in Germany and has seven top-five finishes in the Trans-Am series. Among her many honors, she was selected by Sports Illustrated as one of the Top 100 Female Athletes of the 20th Century and was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2022.

