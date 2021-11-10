SEBRING — Sebring Elks #1529 is extremely grateful that Lynette Pickup has chosen to transfer her Elk membership to our Lodge. Not only is she an extremely nice person with a constant smile on her face, but she truly lives up to the “benevolent” teachings of this organization. Through her generosity, she has helped the Lodge with needed repairs and purchases. Her favorite project is repairing “Elvis” our Elk. He is currently undergoing a transformation with new antlers and a paint job. Elvis will eventually be stationed in a beautiful rock garden at the Lodge entrance.
Lynette was born in her grandfather’s old farm house in Kennedy, N.Y. and at the age of three, moved with her parents to Bradford, Penn. She and her family moved back to Kennedy during her senior year of high school after her father’s death. She began working various jobs after graduation and married in 1955.
Lynette worked for a telephone company for 36 years, transferring to Charlotte, N.C., and they lived there for 18 of those years. She worked her way up to District Manager of Facilities and Purchases, which says a lot for a woman to have that position in the 1950s. After her husband passed away, she and John Pickup (whom she had known since high school) married in 2012 and eventually moved to Sebring as he was an avid golfer.
When you see Lynette, please thank her for dedication to our Lodge.