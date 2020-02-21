SEBRING — The Florida Department of Transportation has released the first map associated with the proposed Polk-to-Collier-County toll road, but it only shows where the road should not go.
Moreover, conservation and Florida Forever areas marked on the map span the entire width of Florida’s Heartland in some places, which could mean project planners would have to seek corridors through established conservation land.
The map was revealed last week at the fourth meeting of the task force formed to plan the “Southwest-Central Florida Connector,” a 140-mile toll road pushed forward by the Florida Legislature last year.
The fifth meeting is set for March 4 in Sebring, with another four meetings scheduled through September.
In 2019, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 7068 that created the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Program to expand infrastructure and encourage development in rural communities.
It would extend the Suncoast Parkway to the Georgia state line and Florida’s Northern Turnpike to a juncture with the Suncoast Parkway, as well as create a new expressway — the Southwest Connector — from Polk to Collier Counties.
The result would be a toll road system running the length and width of the Florida.
FDOT’s map, as published online, shows existing conservation lands and Florida Forever Projects in the south and center of Collier County, conservation lands stretching across Charlotte County and Florida Forever projects stretched across Glades County.
Even then, if the road path swings west of Highlands County, missing conservation and Florida Forever lands in the southwest of the county, it might still run through conservation lands in the east-southeast parts of DeSoto County.
Some areas where FDOT will not send the road, at all, include lakes, springheads, military facilities, cemeteries and tribal lands.
Other areas where FDOT would look for existing roadway or right of way for the road include state and national parks, national wildlife refuges, state conservation lands and land already set aside as mitigation for other projects, past, present and future.
The conflict with conservation is just one of the controversies surrounding the road, given that it would likely bisect wildlife habitat and migration corridors.
Opponents have objected to its genesis in the Legislature instead of via FDOT planners trained to see what areas need increased or improved transportation based on population and economic indicator projections.
Objections also raised include whether or not the Southwest Connector is needed at all, other than to open a rural area for development.
Meanwhile, the Florida Legislature, in approving the project, cited the need for a hurricane evacuation route from the area as well as economic development.
Language in the legislation recommends using protection of wildlife and undisturbed wilderness as a guide to planning the route.
The project has $135 million already assigned to it for the next two years, and requires the task force to give reports to Governor Ron DeSantis and the Legislature by Oct. 1, with a deadline to start construction by Dec. 31, 2022.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who attended the meeting in Moore Haven, didn’t have much to say on the information presented, as of yet.
“It is good that FDOT has arranged for these meetings to gain input from various groups and the public,” he told the Highlands News-Sun via text on Thursday.
Involvement in the process, to the extent of helping find the best local routes for M-CORES — including east-west connections to and from the future road — was one of the priorities Highlands County commissioners outlined in early January.
County Commission Chair Ron Handley said at the time that utility extensions need to be worked on with corridors, because the state wants those utilities colocated with the multi-use roads.
Last March, prior to passage of the M-CORES bill, the County Commission lent support to state efforts for new transportation corridors, but not Senate Bill 7098 or the “Southwest Connector.”
Commissioner Don Elwell, who made the motion, did not lend support to a proposed toll road through the Heartland. While he said U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 need work, too, he disagreed with public comment that such corridors could handle future traffic loads if expanded.
He said they are too congested now and any needed right of way would be impossible to secure or to afford on some congested stretches.