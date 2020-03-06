SEBRING — At the end of the day, Southwest-Central Florida Corridor Task Force members and residents from the nine-county study area want to know: Will the road handle the traffic?
Will Watts, chief engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation in Tallahassee, told people at the fifth task force meeting, held Wednesday at Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring, that it's all very preliminary.
"We had to start with what we wanted to avoid. That's a top first step," he said in an FDOT social media post for the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) project. "Today, we'll talk about existing corridors in this study area, and the next task force [meeting] is how do we connect these corridors."
He assured the task force, according to the post, that despite this being one of the biggest endeavors undertaken by FDOT, they will get there.
The timeline is tight. The initiative originated in and was pushed forward by the Florida Legislature last year.
FDOT, which normally recommends new road corridors to elected officials and not vice versa, has until Dec. 31, 2022, to start construction on a 140-mile toll road, with $135 million already assigned to it for the next two years.
The task force must give reports to Governor Ron DeSantis and the Legislature by Oct. 1, but no route has yet been identified.
One point that task force members examined Wednesday, according to M-CORES social media posts, was the number of vehicle trips the road would likely accommodate.
Of all the trips between counties within the nine-county area — which includes Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Lee and Polk Counties — travel between Collier and Lee Counties topped the list, according to M-CORES social media posts: 190,200 trips per day.
Seven of the top 10 county-to-county vehicle trip tallies involve north and south movement, social media posts report. Barbara Davis of FDOT Turnpike said this indicates a lot of need for a north-south corridor in the region.
Where will it go? No one knows yet.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., while taking in the early parts of the meeting from the rear of the room, postulated to the Highlands News-Sun that there are possibilities to snake the road north from Collier, bridging over some narrow conservation areas, running a chicane through the southwest corner of Highlands, and heading north through the east and central areas of DeSoto and Hardee Counties.
Again, it's anyone's guess, he said, and any route would require buying up right of way, especially around built up areas.
One city that could land directly on the route is Labelle, but without an established route, there's no knowing how close or far the road would be from the city.
The same is true for smaller towns in rural areas of the region. At least one member of the audience told the Highlands News-Sun that he believed the route might bypass Highlands County, "shutting Sebring down" by taking traffic away from U.S. 27 altogether.
In comments, Magnus Thiersman of Cape Coral argued that not only is the vehicle trip data four years old, he said U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 handle Collier-to-Lee traffic, while U.S. 17 and U.S. 98 handle traffic from Charlotte to Polk Counties. He also referenced U.S. 27 as a north-south corridor and "a dozen" east-west roads between Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, Polk and Okeechobee Counties.
"Seriously, all the roads we need are already there, and they go through rural areas with minimal disturbance and damage," Thiersmann said. "We really, REALLY (sic) don't need another toll road or superhighway."
However, in many discussions on the matter, local officials, including members of the Highlands County Board of County Commission — one of whom serves on the task force — said U.S. 27 doesn't have the capacity or available right of way to expand to meet projected growth in the next 25-40 years.
Numbers given at the meeting said the population is expected to grow by 64.8% in the nine counties of the study area over the next 30 years, with the greatest growth expected in Collier, Lee, Polk and Highlands Counties.
Bill McDaniel of the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council said at the meeting, according to M-CORES posts, that the plan should include improvements to current roads. From those same posts, DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford said he wanted to see east-west corridor improvements in the M-CORES reports.
"A lot of times, looking at hurricane evacuation, the storm threatens the east coast and not the west [coast]," Langford said. "When [Hurricane] Charley and all of them came through [in 2004], a lot of people were trying to get from one side of the state to the other."
Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman, attended the Wednesday meeting, and told the Highlands County Commission on Tuesday that he wanted to see FDOT put priority on improving capacity and safety on State Road 70 given the fact that it would tie into the Southwest Connector.
"This is the time for Florida to invest in this part of Florida," Royce said Tuesday.