SEBRING — The sixth series of task force meetings on proposed new toll roads through Florida will take place next week.
Local officials still have not heard what possible routes the task force has or will propose for the roads, including where local interchanges might exist.
Meanwhile, the project has less than six months to present a plan to state officials and start moving toward construction.
Dubbed "Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance," or "M-CORES" there are three projects under consideration, which include the Suncoast Corridor, the Northern Turnpike Corridor and the Southwest-Central Corridor. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled M-CORES toll road task force meetings on July 21 for Suncoast, July 22 for the Northern Turnpike and July 23 for the Southwest-Central corridor, each from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with options for people to attend/view the event either in person or online.
A citizens' group, 1000 Friends of Florida, has released a series of primers on the three projects in hopes of making it easier for people to engage in the planning process.
Highlands County stands to be affected either directly or indirectly by the Southwest-Central Corridor, from either having the road pass through the county or close by it.
To date, that task force has focused on how certain aspects of the project will be important to this area of Florida, but not on routes, according to local elected officials who serve as members of the task force.
The project began in the 2019 Florida Legislative Session, when Senate Bill 7068 authorized the design, funding and construction of “M-CORES" — three new toll-road systems that would extend, in total, 340 miles from Jefferson County on the Georgia border south to the western Everglades in Collier County.
The southernmost highway corridor – the Southwest-Central Florida Connector – would extend 140 miles with possible impacts to Highlands County and eight other predominantly rural counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Lee and Polk counties.
Data from the Florida Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BEBR) tallied a combined population of 2.2 million people in those nine counties in 2019 — approximately 10.4% of Florida's total population.
BEBR medium population projections for 2045, according to 1000 Friends, show that the Southwest-Central corridor will soon have 2.98 million people or approximately 10.9% of the state population.
Currently, plans state that the existence, design and capabilities of the roadway corridor must:
- Support anticipated population growth in coastal and urban areas.
- Help inland and rural areas increase economic activity and diversity.
- Enhance access to jobs, education, healthcare and goods/services.
- Create employment opportunities, especially for low-income residents, and help retain younger residents.
- Improve interregional access for residents, freight and visitors between existing communities and external markets.
- Help rural and underserved areas improve infrastructure and connectivity for people, freight and communication.
- Improve emergency evacuation/response.
- Protect and enhance environmentally sensitive areas, wildlife and natural resources — such as water — and improve connectivity among those resources.
- Prepare for emerging and future technologies, including vehicles with enhanced operational and maintenance capabilities.
- Expand transportation options, such as shared-use non-motorized trails, freight and passenger rail and public transit.
Public viewing locations are at Whaley Hall at Lee County Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, or at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
Those who want to attend the task force meeting online may register at FloridaMCORES.com and select the Southwest-Central Florida Corridor meeting.
For technical assistance before or during the virtual meeting, please contact Ryan Asmus at Ryan.Asmus@dot.state.fl.us or Tommy Bull at Tommy.Bull@dot.state.fl.us.