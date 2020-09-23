SEBRING — If you want to know more about the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program and the proposed Southwest-Central Florida Connector, there is a virtual meeting going on all day today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you happen to be in North Fort Myers, you can catch it at Whaley Hall at the Lee County Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, or if you are in Bartow, you can catch it at a second location, the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 1702 U.S. 17 South.
Otherwise, you can go to floridamcores.com/southwest-central-florida-connector-task-force/ and select the listing for the Southwest-Central Florida Corridor Virtual Task Force Meeting No. 8.
If you want to listen, just register as an attendee at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2177109298818016268.
If you want to speak during the public comment section after 5 p.m., you’ll need to visit oridamcores.com/southwest-central-florida-connector-task-force/, as mentioned above, select the virtual meeting in the list and then select the “register to speak online” option.
Interested parties may also share their input to FDOT at FDOT.Listens@dot.state.fl.us.
At their last meeting, Highlands County commissioners voted unanimously for a resolution in favor of the M-CORES program, in support of a route that comes to, through, or close to Highlands County.
Commissioner Jim Brooks was quick to point out, however, that no one yet knows whether or not a route will visit the county. No routes have been discussed in any of the previous task force meetings, and are not expected this time, either.
The proposed multi-modal, high-speed limited-access corridor is meant to improve transportation of goods and people between southwest and central Florida and for all places along the way. State officials have imposed a deadline on the Florida Department of Transportation to start the project by end of this year.
A task force report is due to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature by Nov. 15, before the start of the winter holidays.
The county’s resolution supports a route through portions and Hendry and Glades Counties and running north through Highlands toward southern Polk County, with interchanges on State Roads 70, 66 and 64.
The resolution, also in favor of the M-CORES program, states that Highlands County’s incorporated communities and special districts support improving the county and state’s existing transportation infrastructure, along with building a new corridor.
A political action group, 1,000 Friends of Florida, has advocated that prior to committing funds to do engineering studies or buy right of way for what’s expected to be a $26 billion project, the FDOT should produce and be allowed to produce a preliminary determination of transportation need and financial feasibility, as required in the first phase of the Florida Transportation Corridor Planning Process.
The group also states that the state must acquire land for conservation and to prevent urban sprawl prior to beginning any road construction, as was required by the Wekiva Parkway project.
Other events regarding the Southwest-Central Florida Corridor include open house events this week — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30-7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 29 — another task force meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and a final open house event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.