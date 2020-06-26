SEBRING — Wednesday’s M-CORES meeting saw state officials going back over the importance of setting priorities and evaluating how the needs of the corridor will be met.
They did not, however, discuss what route the corridor would take, and how they would go about setting up that route.
That’s what local members of the task force, including members of the Highlands County Board of County Commission, would like to find out.
Commission Chair Ron Handley told commissioners at their last meeting that the task force meetings haven’t gotten to that, yet. He said “they’re just going through the motions” of discussing what certain aspects of the project will be important to this area of Florida.
“For example, the whole last meeting was three-and-a-half hours of how important it was to put [the] broadband in the easement of the road right of way,” Handley said. “So they’re through the process of every little item that will go into it, and the pluses and minuses.”
There is still no route, he said, but it’s “forthcoming,” he’s been told, because a plan has to be turned in by the end of October.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked if a route would be part of that report, and Handley said he hoped it would be.
In the meantime, virtual meetings continue.
The Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program seeks to expand existing limited-access high-speed road corridors in the state. On Tuesday, the task force for the Southwest-Central Florida Corridor, which will affect a nine-county region of Florida’s Heartland, met online on the subject.
In their presentations, Florida Department of Transportation staff explained how they would ensure that all concerns about the corridor would be addressed and how all the needs for the corridor would be met.
They said they were still looking at data and forecast models of traffic levels and needs to see whether or not future needs would be met.
“Because we’re still at such a high level [of perspective], it’s difficult to pin those numbers down,” FDOT Chief Planner Huiwei Shen said.
At the moment, she said, FDOT officials would focus on “communicating the intent” of the plans, with details to come later.
“Now we are to the point where we need to roll up our sleeves and sharpen our pencils and come up with our report,” Shen said.
She said the report, which will be 15 pages or more, will include a section called “Task Force recommendations,” that would outline “high-level needs,” “guiding principles” and “instructions for project development and beyond.”
The task force, Shen said, would work together on this report over the next few meetings, and would include an “Action Plan” as the final section of the report.
Marlon Bizerra, production lead, encouraged members of the task force to go into their materials and review the overlay maps for the sensitive areas throughout the region, which include wetlands and conservation areas, residential area, military bases and Native American lands.
Currently, plans state that the existence, design and capabilities of the roadway corridor must:
- Support anticipated population growth in coastal and urban areas.
- Help inland and rural areas increase economic activity and diversity.
- Enhance access to jobs, education, healthcare and goods/services.
- Create employment opportunities, especially for low-income residents, and help retain younger residents.
- Improve interregional access for residents, freight and visitors between existing communities and external markets.
- Help rural and underserved areas improve infrastructure and connectivity for people, freight and communication.
- Improve emergency evacuation/response.
- Protect and enhance environmentally sensitive areas, wildlife and natural resources — such as water — and improve connectivity among those resources.
- Prepare for emerging a
- nd future technologies, including vehicles with enhanced operational and maintenance capabilities.
- Expand transportation options, such as shared-use non-motorized trails, freight and passenger rail and public transit.
Comments at the meeting included the need to add agriculture and water supply to the list of improved economic drivers and natural resources, respectively.
A rebuttal comment said that agriculture is but one industry that needs development throughout the region, which was answered by an argument that agriculture ensures the state has open space and water recharge areas — something not possible with a “factory of cement.”
Another comment asked to have wetlands specifically mentioned, as well as sea level rise, both “woven into the dialogue for all development.”