SEBRING — Under a sparkling tiara and satin sash, Macie Fann wore a radiant smile when she was crowned USA National Miss Florida Jr. Teen 2023 recently in Orlando. Fann’s, well, fans and proud family perhaps cheered the loudest. Fann now has her eyes set on Nationals.

“The competition was intense and so much fun,” Fann said. “I met so many good friends that I will see again at Nationals.”

