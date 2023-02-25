SEBRING — Under a sparkling tiara and satin sash, Macie Fann wore a radiant smile when she was crowned USA National Miss Florida Jr. Teen 2023 recently in Orlando. Fann’s, well, fans and proud family perhaps cheered the loudest. Fann now has her eyes set on Nationals.
“The competition was intense and so much fun,” Fann said. “I met so many good friends that I will see again at Nationals.”
Fann has been competing in pageants since she was 8 years old. She finds the competitions rewarding.
“I love the interview experiences,” she said. “It helps give me the tools for real life. I make a lot of great friendships and I get to share my platform and the things I’m passionate about.”
What Fann is passionate about is service to others and sharing her faith.
Fann explained her platform, “Inspiring purpose, value and strength through the Modern Day Princess program at Beauty Fit for a Queen.”
Modern Day Princess is a Bible-based program that features lessons such as faith, modesty and more, Fann said. It is taught at Beauty Fit for a Queen at 205 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. A unique aspect of the program is mentorship. Fann is the National Ambassador for Modern Day Princess. More information about the program can be found at Beautyfitforaqueen.org/mdp.
“Every girl should have the opportunity to experience it,” Fann said. “I have been through it many times. It teaches me my value and worth in Christ.”
Fann shares her “Inspire random acts of kindness” and features some of her volunteer work at Beauty Fit for a Queen on social media. You can follow Fann’s journey on her Instagram at Usnationalmissfljrteam.
Fann is also an ambassador for the Who I Am Foundation, a non-profit organization. Who I Am supplies photo packets for individuals who are unable to speak so when they go to healthcare facilities or need in-home care the patient or the patient’s family can hang them in their room to tell their story. The photo displays are a reminder that their families care about them. More information on the organization can be found at Whoiamfoundation.com.
As Fann sets her tiara for the Nationals competition, she is well aware the competition will be even greater. Young ladies from each state will have at least one entrant, sometimes more than one competing. Although winning the national title would be nice, Fann seems to feel her message is just as important. She is not sure how far she will go in the pageant world.
USA National Miss has a platform called “Inspire.” The young ladies are called to “Get inspired to make a difference.” The three tenants of the platform are to inspire compassion, kindness and earth initiatives.
“I’m going to go where the Lord wants me to go,” Fann said. “I will share my platform wherever He wants. I want Him glorified through my platform.”
Pageant life is definitely a lot of work and expensive. Fann is willing to put in the work. Fann’s mom, Brittney, also a former beauty queen, said her daughter is the All-American girl-next door. Brittney said she is kind, humble, compassionate and relatable to girls. She’s just at home in jeans and a T-shirt as in a formal gown and sequins. Brittney, Macie, her sister Brooke and father Jimbo are very grateful to everyone who has come along side of Macie to support her.
“I believe that this is a God-given opportunity to make an impact on girls’ lives by sharing and reminding them who they are in Christ,” Fann said.
Fann is “almost” 15 years old and is literally counting down the days until her birthday. She is very much looking forward to getting her driver’s license permit. She loves to knit, calling it “super fun,” and she makes loads of slippers.
“They are the best Christmas gifts ever,” Fann exclaimed.
Fann is well grounded. She does not seem to let the glamour of the pageants affect who she is at her core.
“I am a Christian first and foremost,” Fann said. “I love the Lord and He has an important role in my life.”
Fann is in the ninth grade and is homeschooled. She wants to attend the Great Commission Bible Institute. Afterward she would like to go to college to become a kindergarten teacher. She said the degree would come in handy if she chooses to homeschool her own children some day.