SEBRING — Highlands County lost an educator and a family lost a rock and light when Sebring resident Lynn Bruce MacNeill, 73, died on Dec. 16 after a hard battle with COVID-19.
When asked to describe his dad, also lovingly known Papa Lynn MacNeill, Darin S. MacNeill said he couldn’t pin down just one thing.
“He was a great husband, father, professor and mentor. He was the most caring, compassionate and positive man I have ever known,” said his son, Darin MacNeill. “[I] never heard a swear word and he always tried to find good in everything. He taught me to hunt, fish, work hard, be patient, act and most of all, love.”
Lynn MacNeill was born on October 19, 1947, in Redfield, South Dakota to Elton Bruce and Alice Iona (Binger) MacNeill, his son said.
In a 2018 interview with the Highlands News-Sun, MacNeill said he grew up on the family farm, a cattle ranch near Tulare, a town of 250 in northeastern South Dakota. Ranch life and farm work taught him his morals and values for life. The MacNeills had come to North America five generations ago from Scotland, traveling to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and then west.
“My great, great grandfather homesteaded in South Dakota,” MacNeill said. “The land was 160 acres to start, and my family added to that over the years. Our main income was cattle, and we worked long hours on the ranch. My dad had me out in the field raking hay when I was 6 years old.”
He could have stayed on at the ranch to oversee operations, but chose college.
“College was drilled into us in high school,” MacNeill told the Highlands News-Sun. “We had strong advocates in high school. I had no idea what I wanted to major in.”
At the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, he started as a business major, but also joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), which was mandatory for freshmen in college at the time.
“I got on the university rifle team and did a lot of competitive shooting as a freshman,” he said. “We traveled all over the upper Midwest for a lot of interstate competition. That really kept my interest in college more than anything.”
MacNeill also served two years as a Peace Corps volunteer from 1966 to 1968 in Punjab, India, on the border with Pakistan. While there, he met the U.S. ambassador at the American Embassy in New Delhi, and he and his fellow volunteers were welcomed personally by Indira Gandhi, India’s third prime minister from 1966 to 1984.
MacNeill rode a bike to villages to do soil testing or fertilizer disbursement and also assisted a U.S. government agency that dispensed food and counseled women in the villages on birth control.
“I learned that you don’t need much to survive, to have a happy life,” he said of his two years there. “We don’t need all the ‘stuff,’ the collecting of possessions. We didn’t have them in India, and we didn’t need them.”
After two years in the Peace Corps, MacNeill attended Northern State College in South Dakota, completed his last three years in only two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He was offered an assistantship at Illinois State University, where he was awarded his master’s degree, when he interviewed at South Florida Junior College in May 1972 and accepted a job offer.
“I thought, ‘I’ve never been to Florida before. Sounds cool to live in Florida,’” MacNeill said.
Since his arrival in August 1972, he has taught speech and theater history, as well as directed numerous productions on the stages of SFSC and Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring. Over 46 years of teaching students and getting to know each one well, he often spoke of how proud he was of their accomplishments.
“As some of my students have gotten to know me, they found that they could trust me,” MacNeill said in 2018. “I’ve spent many hours as a counselor, sometimes dealing with some pretty heavy subject matter — drug abuse, alcoholism, abortions, STDs. Confidentiality is so important. They may not want to go to a professional counselor but may come to me instead.”
MacNeill also served as an auxiliary police officer for the Sebring Police Department from 1975 to 1992.
“Some of my first students were police officers, and they got me interested in police work. So I took police auxiliary training at SFSC,” he said. “During the last five years, I primarily helped as a dispatcher.”
In addition, he served as president of Ridge Area Arc and enjoyed spending time with all of those friends at the Special Olympics or trips to Circus World.
Darin MacNeill said his father, often called “Mr. Mac by many he knew, enjoyed spending time with his family, whether hunting, fishing, eating or watching sports — especially the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was during these times together, his son said, that Lynn MacNeill would impart life lessons to his sons and grandchildren, whether in a fishing boat, on a tree stand, on a tractor, standing beside his Big Green Egg or just from a couch.
“We like to go up to the Kissimmee River and Camp Mack (near Lake Wales), and also down here on Lake Istokpoga and we will be doing a lot of fishing,” the elder MacNeill told the Highlands News-Sun in a 2018 interview. “I won’t turn a catfish away; I like catfish, but my favorite is to fish for largemouth bass.”
His dad’s infectious smile and positive charm warmed the lives of all who knew him, Darin MacNeill said.
Lynn MacNeill is survived by his wife Kara; sons Darin (Kathy) MacNeill, Mark (Enid) MacNeill, and Travis Campbell; mother Alice MacNeill; siblings Jeanette (Lyle) Kleinsasser, Deanne Ness, Brian (Kristine) MacNeill, and Colleen (Dale) Kightlinger. He is also missed by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many “grandpets.”
He said he did not want any “frills” and due to pandemic, his funeral will not include a gathering or service at this time. Those who knew him know he thought of others over himself and how he would be mortified if someone were to get sick paying respects to him.
His family is asking people to please wear masks and stay safe from risking infection during this pandemic.
“Thank you to all who touched and blessed his life,” Darin MacNeill said.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor Lynn may donate to the South Florida State College Foundation in his name to help provide scholarships to students wanting to learn: SFSC Foundation, 13 East Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.