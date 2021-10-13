SEBRING — Capt. Austin Maddox with Sebring Fire Department said getting the 2020 Highlander Award for Firefighter of the Year came as a shock.
“It was a surprise considering I was laying in bed with COVID(-19),” Maddox said.
As has been more common in recent months with the surge in delta variant cases, Maddox found himself as one of many emergency responders who, through the course of their duties, had caught a breakthrough infection.
Fortunately, he said, it ran its course and he is back at work, doing what he loves to do and has been doing for his whole adult life. Maddox started work with the Sebring Fire Department on March 3, 2014, but that wasn’t his first paid fire department. He said he “bounced around” before then from the Sun ‘N Lake Fire Department in Sebring to West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and then to Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
He also served with the DeSoto County Fire Department before coming back to Sebring, he said. After starting there, he attained the rank of lieutenant on Jan. 11, 2016, and captain on Feb. 14, 2018.
These days he does everything from directing the scene of a fire, to taking photos for the department’s press releases and social media, gathering firefighters to help with Habitat for Humanity home-builds or collecting briskets for judging at the annual Backyard BBQ Bash in Sebring.
His colleagues call Maddox “Mr. Sebring” because, as Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley says, “He knows everybody, or is related to them. He’s definitely full of life, charismatic. He really does care for family, friends and coworkers.”
Riley refers to Maddox as one of the strongest officers Sebring Fire has in both training and experience, someone whose voice he is glad to hear on the radio: “It means the scene is being handled very well, before I get there.”
Fire Chief Robert Border says Maddox takes his job seriously, a consummate professional. A graduate of the Leadership Highlands program, Maddox is outgoing and has never met a stranger, Border said.
“He’s the kind of guy, if someone needs something done, you can always count on him,” Border said.
Construction Manager Frank Nelson at Habitat for Humanity said, for the last five years, Maddox has helped especially because of how well-versed he is in construction. Nelson has never had to correct anything Maddox or his team has built.
“One time, we put on metal roofing. I only had to explain it once,” Nelson said. “It’s the same with framing.”
What Maddox does for his department and his community, he does doubly for his children, Riley said.
“He cares a lot for his children,” Riley said.