Made in Florida
So we might rise above the rancor and childishness of political and religious banter, I would like to offer something different and hopefully, more positive.
Simply Orange is one of the best orange juice products. Made in Apopka, Florida, it comes in variations from no pulp or heavy pulp. Simply Orange is more expensive than some orange juice products, but well worth it.
Yellow rice is one of my favorite side dishes and I have found none better than Vigo brand. Seasoned with saffron and tasty spices, it’s the perfect companion to many chicken and pork meals. Produced in Tampa, Florida, it comes highly recommended.
Seasonings come in many varieties and one of my favorites is Everglades Seasoning, made here in Sebring. It’s the perfect seasoning to spice up pork, beef or poultry.
Tervis beverage tumblers are high quality insulated products from the Tervis company of Sarasota County, Florida. These tumblers are pricey but worth every penny and they come with a lifetime guarantee. If your Tervis is damaged through normal use, return it and they will replace it. Tervis tumblers do not sweat and come with a convenient snap on lid with an adjustable drink opening.
Perhaps some of you can add to this list of homegrown products.
Warren Pender
Sebring