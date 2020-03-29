While the song, the Magical Mystery Tour was recorded by the English rock band the Beatles, you might find your own magical tour of the backyard just as mysterious. If you’ve got kids underfoot due to the COVID-19 restrictions and need a little wiggle time, beetle “hunting” just might be the trick.
Beetles are an enormously diverse group of insects and can be found in the dirt, on flowers, above and below the bark of trees, in piles of firewood, running across sand and anywhere there is artificial light on in the evenings. Basically, if you go searching you won’t likely be disappointed. Even better, any discoveries will probably require some online sleuthing to identify and if you’ve got time on your hands it will easily consume it.
This time of year, you’re very likely to come across flower scarabs commonly called the Green June beetle. While the grub or larvae form can be pests for their root-feeding behavior, the adults feed on pollen, fruits and plant juices. Large, glossy metallic green bodies boast elytra, or hard-shelled wing covers which open and fold out to the sides, allowing the wings to open for flight.
May beetles also sometimes referred to as “junebugs” also can boast the jewel-like colors, though most are very drab. Years ago, before air conditioning was widely used, these beetles could be heard bouncing up against the screened windows and doors at night. With a life cycle spanning from one to four years, their white, grub larvae also burrow underground feeding on plant roots. With around 100 species in North America, finding the name of your exact bug will be tough, but you’ll be able to know what genus they come from with a quick online search.
Want to find some beautiful beetles? Leave a light on after dark and check a few times to see who is drawn in. In daylight hours, take a walk around your yard and look for flowers, rotting wood, piles of loose, rich soil and carefully inspect. If you’re digging in the dirt and find large, white grubs, think of what insects you’ve seen in that area before. Many beetles begin life in this form and need to remain sheltered under the soils to be safe and have their preferred food source.
Ladybugs or ladybird beetles are probably easily identified by all ages, but have you ever seen a “baby” ladybug? Larvae look very different from the adults and are voracious eaters of aphids. With nearly 500 species, the variations are astounding and if you’ve ever been “peed on” by one, you might be surprised that the noxious smelling fluid isn’t a form of urine but rather a chemical defense exuded from the insect’s knee joints. (Take that, predatory creature- you’ll think twice before sampling me again.)