This magnificent Lake Huntley home is located at 254 S. Huntley Drive, Lake Placid. It is priced at $624,900 and is listed by Sara Pipal and Carol S. Edwards with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
With over 4,400 livable square feet, this five-bedroom, six-and-one-half-bath offers two-story “Key West” style. It has an open floor plan with volume ceilings and cupola provides a panoramic view of the lake. The main floor features three bedroom en suites with double door entries.
The kitchen offers spacious cabinetry and a gas cooktop stove.
There is a gas ventless fireplace in the great room with wood flooring.
The home has a fully furnished one-bedroom lower-level apartment with full kitchen and private entrance that would make perfect guest quarters.
The upper and lower decks are fully screened. A private elevator goes to the lower level and garages, where there is also an office/bedroom and bath.
There is 120 feet of seawalled lakefront with a 220-foot dock. An additional three-car detached garage has extra storage in the upper level. The home has city water, underground utilities, six-zone sprinkler with submersible pump and security system.
This lovely home is in immaculate condition and a great value.
For more information or private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or email spipal@bhhsflpg.com. MLS 270919