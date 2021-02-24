LAKE PLACID — Most of us have had to mail a package at some time or another. Some people make a habit of it for personal or business reasons. But Dan Stickle, the new owner of Home & Office Essentials in Lake Placid, says that many of his customers ask him, “What is the correct way to do it?” So, he is offering this crash course in the proper way to make sure your items reach their destination safe, sound and on time.
Home & Office Essentials has dedicated an entire portion of its office supply store to Mail Call Shipping. It is located at 204 S. Main Ave. in downtown Lake Placid, just south of Interlake Boulevard. Stickle explains that before a person or business decides to ship a package, there are a few rules to follow.
Packages cannot weigh more than 148 pounds or be longer than 105 inches. The destination addresses and return address must be clearly written and displayed on the box. A clear tape specifically designed for sealing packages should be used. He suggests not using duct tape because it’s subject to coming loose in the heat, and not using Scotch tape because it might not be strong enough and is too narrow.
Here are some no-nos. They are not permitted to accept for shipment any of the following: firearms, ammunition, live animals, tobacco, hazardous or dangerous materials, compressed gas and non-inspected citrus (that’s right, you’re not supposed to pick fruit off your tree and ship it). If you do not disclose any of these items, you could be subject to prosecution.
Not only can you ship things at Mail Call Shipping, but you can also drop off your regular mail as well. In fact, in some ways they are much like a post office. Many people maintain a postal box right in the store. That’s great for snowbirds, people on the go or businesses that don’t receive mail on a regular basis. “Franchised” UPS locations may accept returns using a “QR” code — one of those little square boxes that look like hieroglyphs. When you indicate to a company that you want to return an item, choose Option 2. In that case, you can merely print out a return shipping label and bring it to Mail Call Shipping, which is an “authorized” UPS location. There may be a small charge.
Packing styles vary. Some people like to use Styrofoam peanuts, some like those air-cushion things that everyone likes to pop. Also, Stickle recommends not using newspaper to try to protect fragile items. He says you should have at least two inches of clearance all around your item(s).
Perhaps, the easiest and safest way to ship things, is to let Dan, or his younger brother Chris, package them for you. There’s a slight charge, but they will pick out just the right size box and packing material, tape it nicely and attach your address label.
As far as insurance goes, it’s based off of declared value. The first $100 is free — then $1 for each additional $100. In cases of things like computers, you might need to prove its worth with a receipt in case it gets damaged or is missing.
There is not a lot of difference between shipping UPS or Fed Ex. In Florida, most packages are delivered the next day as long as they are picked up by 3 p.m. Fed Ex has overnight delivery, which gets your item to the addressee by 10 a.m. across the country. DHL, another carrier, is the one to use for overseas delivery. It’s really important when shipping overseas to have the exact address. Some countries might even open your package to check the contents at Customs, so do not send cash. DHL picks up at 1 p.m.
Stickle added that before sending electronics to places like AT&T or Comcast, contact them for their return policy. Again, Mail Call Shipping is an “authorized shipper” for UPS and does not have a contract with those companies to handle free returns.
If you have any shipping questions, reach out to Dan at officesupply204@gmail.com. The phone number is 863-531-0081. They are open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.