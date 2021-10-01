AVON PARK — When Ruth Perrotti of Crystal Lake Club got her mail-in ballot for the upcoming Avon Park city election, she didn’t like the sticker on it.
In English and Spanish it read, “For future VBM [vote-by-mail] requests,” and gave a blank indicating people need to fill in their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
Having had to fight off identity theft once in her life, this concerned Perrotti greatly.
“As a senior who has had identity theft, I will do anything to avoid it,” she said.
Assistant Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said the local office had to obtain and affix the stickers to the ballot envelopes according to new regulations that went into effect in May of this year if people want to continue to receive a mail-in ballot option. Voters may provide that information at the main office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Suite A201 in Sebring, or by visiting www.votehighlands.org and filling out a secure online form.
Healy said she and Perrotti spoke via email about the matter, and Healy wanted her to know that personal information collected by the Elections Office, including phone numbers and email addresses, is kept secure and used to contact mail-in voters to verify a ballot in case something might be amiss with how it was turned in.
In addition, Perrotti suggested and Healy confirmed that voters may also put their sealed and signed ballot envelope inside a second envelope to then mail it to the Elections Office, where it can be opened and verified.
“Please know we value our voters’ opinions and this point has definitely been taken up with the Division of Elections,” Healy wrote to Perrotti.
Perrotti hopes the Division of Elections will take that seriously. As far as Perrotti was concerned, requesting such information on the outside of an envelope that runs through the USPS lets others see it and could be used as or result in voter suppression.
Without knowing that it only has to do with keeping their name listed for mail-in ballots, and they have other ways to provide that information, she said, some people without the ability to get to the polls might not vote altogether.
Healy said a lot of people paid willingly for U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail to send in their sealed early voting and mail-in ballots before last year’s election, and wants people to know they still can do that.
“My opinion is [that] people shouldn’t have to choose between protecting personal information and exercising their right to vote,” Healy said.
Senate Bill 90, effective on May 6, 2021, made many other changes to laws governing mail-in ballots, including:
- Requiring an additional elector (voter) identifier on a mail-in ballot request.
- Adding new categories to the types of information supervisors must record about each ballot request.
- Prohibiting election staff from mailing or otherwise providing a ballot without a request.
- Creating new requirements for information that must be displayed on the outside of a return mailing envelope.
The law also prohibits Elections Offices from keeping people on the mail-in ballot roster beyond the end of the next general election year. Voters must renew their request regularly to continue receiving them.
In addition, the law revises and puts in new requirements for the use of drop boxes, including but not limited to restricting the use of widespread drop boxes to early voting hours. Outside of those hours, the only location where a drop box can be available is at the Supervisor of Elections Office. Also, while they are accessible, all ballot drop boxes must be monitored in-person.
Locations of drop boxes must also be published at least 30 days in advance of each election. For Avon Park’s city election, those locations must be public by Oct. 2.