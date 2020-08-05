SEBRING — Lakeland based Mainstay Senior Living announces the final stages of construction for its Independent and Assisted Living community Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson. Michelle Dannels, executive director of sister community, The Manor at Lake Jackson, will lead the Lakeshore Manor community team and will continue her work as a trusted resource for families and seniors in Highlands County. Dannels has a long history with building trust and relationships with families, her team and business partners, “We know that establishing relationships and building trust is vital, it is our honor and privilege to provide this service.”
“We are pleased to offer seniors a beautiful community to forge new friendships, enjoy wonderful dining and receive the care and attention that will create joyful experiences coupled with peace of mind,” said Dana Mercaldi, director of sales and marketing at Mainstay Senior Living. “We are taking reservations at this time so residents can select their desired location and floor plan within the community,” remarks Tina Thompson, family advisor at Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson. Thompson has dedicated her time to connecting with families and future residents by assisting them in selecting the space for a perfect fit.
Serving senior adults and their families
Many families have enjoyed the home-like atmosphere and culture of care that The Manor at Lake Jackson has offered for over six years, we are now pleased to open a broader service to residents of the area. Care team members will be selected, provided ongoing training with the mission of providing kind, compassionate and timely care to residents. We understand that we become members of an extended family.
The community and services
Space planning, design features and décor have been meticulously chosen with comfort, safety and beauty in mind. The 78 suites are available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans that will match a variety of tastes. Sliding doors, granite countertops and soft-close cabinets are standard upgrades in each suite. Technology in medication management, visitor registration via the www.Accushield.com kiosk and resident engagement through the www.iN2L.com person-centered technology are features and tools proudly offered to enhance services, security and enjoyment.
Dining services will offer choice and alternate menus, well-balanced nutrition and delicious meal and snack choices.
For more information on the Lakeshore Manor Community, visit www.LakeshoreManorSebring.com or www.MainstaySeniorLiving.com, or call Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson Family Advisor Tina Thompson at 863-443-0697.