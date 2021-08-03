Maintain a balance of history
When a building that has historic significance is demolished, it will not return. For some time now, the Sebring Historical Society has been leasing two historic buildings from the City of Sebring. One of these historic buildings is the Weigle home and the other is the Clovelly home. As a member of the Sebring Historical Society, I have observed the work that has been done and the improvements that have been made in improving the condition so these two historic buildings will not be lost to future generations as the home of the founder of Sebring, Florida was lost.
The Weigle home is an amazingly beautiful museum, and I am one of those who offers tours of the Weigle home. My days and hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Others staff the Weigle home at other days and times.
May the city and those seeking to preserve these two treasures agree to extend the lease for five or more years so that a balance of preserving historic buildings and considering new buildings can be realized.
Georgia Lee Eshelman, Ph.D.
Sebring