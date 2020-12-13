Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 4107 Hammock Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $194,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Why settle for a villa when you can have this beautifully furnished like-new, single family home directly across from Golf Hammock that offers the best of both worlds – a single family home with your yard maintenance cared for.
Situated on a private cul-de-sac of only three homes, you’ll love the curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home with its extensive landscaping – all maintained for you.
You’ll enter this home around the curved walkway to be greeted by a glass-accented front door. Inside you’ll find an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, tasteful paint colors and tile flooring in the living areas. The 22-by-13-foot great room offers plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. There is a breakfast bar separating the great room from the kitchen as well as a separate dining area.
The spacious tiled kitchen offers white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and has a window overlooking the sink providing both natural light and a nice view of the landscaping. It is open to the great room so the chef in the family is never left out of the family activities.
Off the great room is a 12-by-9-foot Florida room that’s perfect for an office or just a quiet place to read or watch TV. It is surrounded by windows on two sides overlooking the lush landscaping. A patio is accessible from the Florida room and is surround by bushes giving you a totally private enclave to enjoy. You’ll love taking those morning walks on the walking trail just a few steps from the house that lead to Highlands Hammock State Park in one direction and to the YMCA and Lake Jackson in the other.
The owner’s suite has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with a walk-in tile shower and linen closet. There are two other bedrooms and another bath. The in-house laundry room has cabinets above the front load washer and dryer for plenty of storage.
Other features of this home include tasteful furnishing and accessories, a deep sink and personal door in the two-car garage, pull-down attic steps, and pre-wired for a generator with a separate electrical panel. The low HOA fee of $130 per month includes all landscaping, mowing, mulching, weed and insect treatment, irrigation as well as electricity costs for outdoor lighting and well pump.
Built in 2006, this home has mainly been used as a seasonal rental and still shows like new. It has approximately 1,500 square feet of living space and 1,988 total square footage.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com