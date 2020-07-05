This home is located at 728 Sunset Pointe Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $1,299,000 and is being offered by Greg Karlson, Broker/owner of Advantage Realty.
This majestic colonial-style home has 8,637-plus living square feet and sits on the shore of Lake June Home with 338 feet lakefront. It is clearly the largest and for the best lowest price per square feet, after the land value of the lake home in Highlands County with all the upgrades. It is certainly a must see!
There’s plenty of room for both your land and water toys in the expansive three-car garage and covered private dock. The large lot spans 1.77 acres with 338 feet of gorgeous lake views.
Enter this magnificent 20-plus-foot high portico into a grand foyer with an elegant spiral stair case reaching to the towering ceilings. The nice home elevation offers spectacular panoramic lake views through most all of the rooms over this 3,000-acre spring-fed, sand-bottom Ridge lake.
After stepping inside the grand foyer, continue on to explore the chef’s dream kitchen with butler pantry, complete with Sub-Zero appliances and granite counter tops. A dumbwaiter connects the downstairs kitchen to the upstairs game room, which also has its own large kitchenette. Continue your explorations and you’ll find a roomy office with built-in library, separate bonus room/office, and verandas on both stories overlooking the terraced backyard and Lake June.
Each of the four spacious bedrooms has its own private bathroom, and there is an extra half bathroom for guests. The beautiful master suite features his and hers lavish bathrooms and walk-in closets. Crown molding is found throughout the home, along with a built-in whole house vacuum system and a laundry chute connecting the two floors.
The list goes on – too many features to mention. Schedule a tour of this striking home today.
If you would like to view this property, contact Greg Karlson, Broker/owner of Advantage Realty, at 863-381-4932 or email gregadvantagerealty@gmail.com.
MLS 272505