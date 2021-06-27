This home is located at 524 Heartland Blvd. in Lake Placid. It is priced at $1,490,000 and is listed by Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-story majestic home overlooks Lake June. The park-like grounds beckon your family to come enjoy everything Lake Life has to offer.
This home comes fully furnished, and ... wait for it ... it includes two Sea Doo’s and the 25-foot Monterey boat with 350 inboard Mercury cruiser. Yes, everything is here for you!
The main home has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a study. The detached garage has a finished upper level with a theater, bathroom and bedroom/bonus room. The home has a main floor master suite.
The roof is a standing seam metal roof with Kynar finish.
When you enter the living room your eyes are drawn upwards to the maple wood ceiling.
The outside space has a dock with a boat lift, jet ski lift and an entertaining space on the dock, including a swing that beckons you to sit and enjoy the view. You can spend your summer days laying on the sandy beach front to the right of the dock. The grounds also have a gas fire pit where you can enjoy your evenings making s’mores with the family, or maybe you are ready for a relaxing time in the Jacuzzi.
This home truly has everything you are looking for in your lake house. What are you waiting for? This is the life you are dreaming of. Come live it today!
Take a moment and click on the virtual tour link. On the left of the tour there is a floorplan; on the bottom of the floorplan, you can click on the different levels, which will take you on a virtual tour through each area, including the dock.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 281093