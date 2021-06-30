LAKE PLACID — We’ve all heard the saying ‘Garbage in — garbage out.’ Well, over the past weekend, June 26 and 27, one person envisioned another take on that statement.
Kristen Smoyer of Leisure Lakes recruited businesses and lots of participants to go around the roads of Lake Placid to collect trash.
The ‘garbage in’ portion required volunteers to load up their pickup trucks, trailers, ATV’s and cars with the junk that was dumped or thrown out of car windows onto the shoulders of our roadways. The ‘garbage out’ was that all the debris, about 10 tons, that was gathered up was loaded into huge trailers and hauled off to the dump.
Smoyer, who owns Lake June Pontoons, a boat rental company based on Lake Carrie, got the support of 20 local businesses, and over 100 participants. A makeshift headquarters was set up on Bluebird Avenue near Western Boulevard in Leisure Lakes.
Here’s how it worked: Businesses supplied door prizes, T-shirts, water bottles, and plenty of beverages. McKibben Sports provide their employees at the drop site to on load the over 500 trash bags and tires. Businesses offered restaurant certificates, free boat rental, services and prizes. At 8 a.m. Saturday, canopies were set up and a small sign said drop trash here. Donna Appel had her Snow Storm shaved ice trailer there and gave away free snow cones all day Saturday and then had free hot dogs and chips on Sunday.
As vehicles started arriving, filled with trash and old tires, Smoyer and her helpers offloaded the junk into empty trailers. For each bag of trash or truck load, raffle tickets were handed out. The total prizes amounted to almost $3,000 in cash and merchandise. Those winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Dock 633 restaurant. The winners will be notified by phone.
Meanwhile, throughout Saturday, the transport trailers that were filled to capacity were hauled off to the county landfill. The Keep Lake Placid Beautiful Association, with the support of the Lake Placid Greater Chamber of Commerce, paid the dump fees. Everything collected Sunday was like-wise hauled to the dump Monday morning.
One of the businesses that really got into the project was All About Realty of Lake Placid. Not only did owners Dan and Melissa DeBono contribute two $50 restaurant certificates for Dock 633, they also collected a bunch of trash themselves. In fact, they came in third and didn’t accept any raffle tickets.
At the conclusion of the event, Smoyer announced that Amber Street of Leisure Lakes had collected the equivalent of 145 bags on land and another 15 trash bags from stuff they got out of Lake Crews. For that, they won $500 cash.
Participants returned to the collection site on Sunday at 5 p.m. for a group photo.
It’s hard to figure what kind of person would deliberately roll down their car window and toss garbage onto the shoulder of the road and then make their fellow residents clean it up. But they know who they are, and most likely their mothers didn’t train them to do it.
Thank you to organizer Kristen Smoyer, all the businesses involved, and especially to all those who volunteered for this clean up operation. Plans are already in the works to do it again in November.