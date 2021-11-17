Make a change in 2022
Give me Trump, or a leader who will honor God.
Genesis states “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. God created man in his own image; in the image of God created he him, male and female created he them.” Jeremiah says, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before thou came forth out of the womb.”
A leader who will be of sound mind and have a Cabinet who will put America first. Who appreciates and honors our military, truthful and authentic? A smart businessperson with those in his Cabinet who will tell and support truth and honesty. These officials will know how to negotiate with world leaders. They will clean up the swamp, bring truth and honesty to the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They will put American workers and their families first, rather than line their own pockets. They will understand financial markets and will not spend us into oblivion and print money to cover it. A leader with decency and common sense.
Compared to what we have now – an empty suit and a giggling Jack-in-the- Box, backed up by a Marxist socialist, Democratic party.
Americans have “woke” up. There are more than 3.7 million grassroots Americans that want a change. Check out ACLJ.org
It is time to pray and honor our Constitution. Now, let us get busy and make a change in 2022.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring