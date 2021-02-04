Super Bowl Sunday brings together things that many of us love: football, food, drinks, friends and camaraderie.
Many of us are excited for Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Feb. 7. We are eager to watch legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately for those of us who look forward to the event, this year’s Super Bowl and its corresponding festivities could bring something more sinister to the party: COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has consistently warned against hosting large, indoor gatherings with people you don’t live with. This past holiday season, the agency asked people to avoid such gatherings during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve/Day. Many people disregarded those pleas from the CDC and other public health officials, and COVID-19 cases spiked across the country.
And they continue to increase.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. had 26.38 million confirmed, cumulative COVID-19 cases.. There have been 445,030 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The CDC recommends taking these four steps for “the most protection” from COVD-19:
• Wear masks.
• Stay 6 feet apart.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places.
• Wash your hands.
According to the CDC, “People who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at greatest risk of infection.”
Think about a Super Bowl party with 10 to 12 friends, all huddled close together indoors, and you can see how such events could potentially spread COVID-19. This year, put those large Super Bowl parties on hold. They simply aren’t worth the risk.
By continuing to wear masks, keeping our distance, practicing good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated, we can ensure that the Super Bowl parties in 2022 can safely happen.
An editorial from The Daily Citizen-News, Georgia.