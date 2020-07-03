The Fourth of July is going to be a blast — literally. Permanent and temporary pyrotechnic dealers will do a booming business this week. With the Independence Day holiday falling on a Saturday, we expect the celebrations to start early and continue through the weekend.
To paraphrase Voltaire, “With great powder comes great responsibility.” The spread of private fireworks displays does carry risk, including personal injury and property damage. Spotty rainfall this summer could heighten the danger of brush fires being ignited.
Marking our forefathers’ revolutionary break from Great Britain will always include fireworks. John Adams, a Founding Father and second president of the United States, wrote to his wife Abigail that the occasion “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.” We doubt he could have envisioned how his future countrymen would embrace that belief.
We turn to the National Council on Fireworks Safety for some tips for ensuring a safe and happy celebration.
• Use fireworks as directed on consumer product safety label; never alter products.
• A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities; parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.
• Use fireworks away from buildings and vehicles.
• Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.
• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
• Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor trash can.
Visit www.fireworkssafety.org for a more comprehensive list.
This year’s Fourth of July looks a little different than previous years. There won’t be festivals planned as has been done in the past, nor will there be large gatherings in city parks. But that doesn’t mean Highlands County will not celebrate Independence Day.
The safest way to enjoy a Fourth of July fireworks show is to take in one of the several displays planned in the area.
In Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, the July 4th celebration actually takes place tonight at 9 p.m. (weather permitting).
In Avon Park, the annual tradition of shooting off the fireworks on the banks of Lake Verona will take place at 9 p.m. July 4. Watch the display from Donaldson Park.
In Sebring, the sky will light up over Lake Jackson, also at 9 p.m. Saturday, as fireworks are shot off a barge on the lake. The fireworks can be seen from anywhere around the lake or at Rotary Park.
Lake Placid will host its annual show on Saturday, also around 9 p.m., at Lake June in Winter. Watch from the public boat ramps around the lake, or from the grassy areas of Lake June Ball Park.
Continue to follow the CDC guidelines, and if you are a pet owner, do what is necessary to keep them safe and comfortable during this year’s celebration.
So have a blast this week, at home or at a community celebration, but use common sense to make sure the holiday doesn’t turn tragic.