Election Day was exactly two weeks from Tuesday. No one needs reminding how important this election is. If you have already returned your ballot, great. If you haven’t, make your plans now.
If you have requested a mail-in ballot, set aside some quiet time, follow the instructions carefully, fill it out, seal it and — sign it! date it! —and then mail it in. That will give the U.S. Postal Service plenty of time to deliver your ballot on time.
If you’re concerned about mailing it in, you can drop it off at drop boxes provided by the Supervisor of Elections in your county. And if you’re planning to vote in person, either on one of the early voting days, beginning Oct. 22 in Highlands County, or on Election Day, think ahead to ensure your personal safety during the pandemic. But in any case, vote.
Florida looms large in every presidential election, and this year will be no different. We have more than 14 million registered voters, and we are once again a swing state, a purple mix of the red and the blue. Remember that in 2000, 537 votes in the Sunshine State decided who would be president of the United States. Make your vote count.
A revised editorial from the Tampa Bay Times.