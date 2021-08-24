For a little while during my early childhood, I had a playmate who was the envy of all her friends. Nobody in my neighborhood had any money. Her mother was one of the few with a car. Life was slow, diversions few with just one long, hot summer day after another.
Every now and then, on the spur of the moment, her mom would put her in their beat-up jalopy and take off, tearing down the dusty, unpaved roads of West Hollywood, Florida, as though escaping, on the run from something.
They ran errands, visited nearby relatives, stopped at roadside stands to buy tomatoes, oranges, lemons – bountiful and inexpensive. They never went anywhere as exciting as the numerous places, many free, available here in Highlands County but these spur-of-the-moment excursions were fodder for conversation among her friends for days afterward – because of the side trips.
Almost nobody in my neighborhood had a pet unless you count the skunk who often visited my little brother and me late at night, getting in through a hole in the floor. Any request for a pet brought the same, immediate response, “No money for that ‘foolishness.’ Barely enough to feed the family.”
One time her mother took her to a farm where she milked a cow and petted a bunch of baby animals too. Another time, she met a beekeeper and came away with a little knowledge of how bees make honey, returning with some honey to share, more delicious than any candy any of us had ever eaten; waxy, sweet, chewy honeycomb that made my teeth ache.
I don’t remember my little friend’s name but I will never forget her strange and wonderful mother. Life was a lot less exciting when they moved away. We were back to whining “I’m bored” to our mothers.
I bet her daughter never forgot these trips either or the mom who made lemonade.
