It is easy to stay the same. It is easy to keep doing the same thing. It is easy to say, “that’s the way we have always done it.” What is hard is to stand up, share a vision, and resist everyone who wants to stop improving.
Redevelopment leads to economic development. Economic development benefits everyone. When an area eliminates slum and blight, the benefits are more than just to that one area. Property values go up, crime goes down. Median income rises and so does the level of education. In the area that has been redeveloped, we can all see an aesthetic improvement. That can be contagious to other surrounding areas.
Recently, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has taken an aggressive approach to the redevelopment of the downtown area, specifically the Sebring CRA District. With a focus on the Circle and on the spoke streets, we have been purchasing property with the intention of recruiting new businesses to our downtown. We have a number of tools to use that help to make this a competitive process. It also gives the CRA the ability to objectively review potential businesses based on experience, financial strength and concept. We know from our marketing study, master plan and other cities like ours that food, entertainment and retail stores will reinvigorate downtown Sebring. We also have a need for workforce housing and hotel rooms.
With the addition of the Bird scooters and most recently the development of the waterfront plan, we are going to see downtown Sebring transform from an area overrun with vacant buildings into an area that attracts people who want to go out to eat and enjoy downtown Sebring. It will be a place that you can choose between upscale dinning or grabbing a slice of pizza, going to a brewery for a craft beer or to an outdoor café for a glass of wine. You will be able to take your kids to the beach on Lake Jackson and let them play in a splash pad, swim in the lake, or play on the inflatable waterpark. Perhaps you will enjoy an outdoor concert in the amphitheater or take in a show at the Highlands Lakeside Theater. Maybe you and some friends will jump on a scooter and tour the retail shops and grab a dessert at the local bakery. Or maybe you will just bring your lunch and enjoy it at one of the tables in Circle Park.
How does this downtown happen? It happens through planning and proper design of complimentary business and the right incentives for future developers. We have seen it happen in other places, and while Sebring has its own unique charm, it is not that different from other cities that have successfully redeveloped a downtown area. People will say it cannot be done, but I do not believe them. Most of life comes down to persistence. If the CRA and its board remain persistent, we can be the leaders for a better downtown Sebring.
There are challenges to be conquered. It will take time to complete the task. When it is done, and you and your family or friends are deciding what to do and you choose to go downtown, we will have done our job. Downtown should become a destination with choices of places to eat, shop and entertainment. It should become a place that you say, “let’s go downtown and see what’s going on down there.” It should be a place you where you have options simply by walking around the Circle.
I tell people all the time that serving on the CRA board and being the chair is a privilege. Not many boards offer the opportunity that the CRA board does, to make a real impact on the future of our town. We are involved in making a positive difference in a community we love. I am looking forward to what awaits us in the next few months and next two years.
David Leidel is the chair of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.