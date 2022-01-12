AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to announce that their gallery exhibit for the month of January contains the varied works of Cindy Makowski. A reception was held on Saturday, Jan. 8 so guests could meet and greet the artist.
A new artist exhibit is featured each month with a reception held the first Saturday of the month. As always, the public is welcome and there is no charge to attend. A raffle is held and there are light refreshments available while you browse and mingle.
Makowski grew up in New York and moved to St. Augustine in 1982. Her career consisted of over 30 years in finance and banking. She says she now has her “dream job.”
“I’ve been painting about 20 years. I was always interested in art and painting but was not confident in my skills when I was younger, so I put things on the back burner.
“One day I was home sick and artist Diane Dewberry was on TV telling people about her ‘anyone can do it’ kit. I decided to try it and haven’t looked back since!”
Makowski has painted with some of the very best including the famous Highwaymen, Brenda Harris, Priscilla Houser and a very special friend, Wilson Bickford.
She works in all mediums – oils, acrylic, watercolor, pastel as well as feather and scratch art.
“I had the opportunity to work with Janice Timmins. In 2019 I went to Australia and New Zealand doing feather art. I had a blast and even got to hold a Koala bear!”
Makowski now teaches at conventions all over the country. She has classes set up for New England, Las Vegas and Oklahoma and is in charge of the TEAM convention in Georgia.
“I want to get to all 50 states and have already been to 42. I love traveling around and arranging classes that are requested by art groups.”
Makowski and her husband take their own reference photographs that she uses to paint from. They also like to hunt and pluck their own turkey feathers which she uses when teaching others how to paint them.
“I was in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wild Life area in Colorado. A young bull bison came up to our black sports car. He looked around and couldn’t decide whether to fight with me or play with the car. It was quite the experience.”
The Makowskis also like to scuba dive, so she has a lot of underwater themed works as well.
“One time I was in the water and there were some playful manatees. They love to be scratched. They pushed me back and forth trying to get my attention. I was like their own beach ball. I ended up a half-mile down river after they were done playing with me.”
Makowski says the ‘now’ is this art exhibit. She would like to get some Zoom classes set up and of course continue her travel teaching.
She has her own line of rubber stamps created for feather painting and has written several art-themed books published by Viking Woodcrafts.
Makowski will be at the HCA’s Arts and Crafts Fusion Fest on Jan. 22, so you will have another opportunity to meet her. Her website is www.cindysbrushstrokes.com.
The HCA Peter Powell Roberts Museum is located on the 2nd Floor of the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. West Main Street. Visitation hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Their website is www.highlandsculturalalliance.org.