A leader on and off the field, Joey Warner is a prime example of what a student-athlete should be. He is always willing to give back to his community, works hard in the classroom and on the diamond. He gives it his all in everything he does and it hasn’t been missed. Joey has been selected as the 2021 Male Athlete of the Year.
Joey recently graduated from Sebring High School, was selected to play on the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star team and signed to continue his baseball career at Webber International University in Babson Park. He played shortstop for the Blue Streaks but was a versatile athlete and would play wherever he was needed. He kept his teammates hyped and ready to play. He led Sebring to be the Class 4A-District 11 Champions his senior year.
He is a good person in general.
“I think it is a great honor for Joey to be selected as the Male Athlete of the Year,” Sebring Coach and Athletic Director Jasone DeWitt coach. “The worth ethic and the character that he is as a student-athlete, what he brings every day to practice and what he brought everyday to games. I am excited for him and he has definitely put in the work. He is not a kid who went out there and said ‘I’m good and I will be happy with good’ he wanted to be better every single day. The work ethic like that is the reason he got the opportunity to win this award, to have a successful high school career and to be a student-athlete at Webber as well.”
Joey is an athlete that wants to help teach the younger generation coming up. DeWitt once said Joey would make an excellent coach someday because of his passion and the way he is able to communicate with others.
“I’ve known Joey since sixth grade when his brother (Mike) was playing for me, so I got to know him and his family,” DeWitt said. “I remember many a times he would play catch with Jett (DeWitt’s son) while his brother was playing. At the time Jett was 8 years old and here is a kid who doesn’t mind playing catch with a little kid and teaching him how to play the game, that is the type of kid he is. For me that was very special because you have a kid who is older, who still wants to help little kids. I’ve known him a long time and he comes from a great family and a very supporting family.”
Warner would always give 100% no matter the task and is always looking to improve or help in any way possible.
“What makes Joey so special is who he is as a person,” DeWitt said. “He is one of those kids who will do his best at whatever he does. If you asked him to take a math test that he has never taken before, he would do his best at it. If we asked him to play a position he had never played before, he would do his best at it, and that is his ultimate goal. He is going to give it all he has no matter what the situation was, whether it was in the classroom, on the field, in the community or at a camp, he was going to do his best to be successful or to help others be successful and to make people happy.”
DeWitt was ecstatic when he learned that Joey was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year.
“I am proud for him because of the work ethic he put in to be where he is,” he added. “He knew he had to work every day. If he struggled at practice or had a bad game, he would stay after and work. He would ask for help or go down to Max Long (Recreational Complex) to do the extra work. He was never satisfied with being average, he wanted to be great. That makes a difference on where he is at today compared to where he could have been.”
Joey can often be found at Max Long Recreational Complex cheering on the home team or helping the young athletes when not at school or on the field himself.