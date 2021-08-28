SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, the Highlands News-Sun sponsored the 2021 Male Coach of the Year, awarded to Princeton Harris.
Highlands News-Sun has gone by many names over the past 100 years, but has remained the only local, daily newspaper in Highlands County; while maintaining its focus on serving the community and businesses of Highlands County.
“Besides reporting on the news, events and entertainment in Highlands County it is exciting for us to recognize both community businesses and individuals that our readers select to be among the best in the county,” said publisher of Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick, who also serves as vice president and group publisher of D-R Media. “Sponsoring the Male Coach of the Year made perfect sense to us as this represents individuals who dedicate both their time and expertise to help young adults prepare for adulthood. We are truly blessed to have Mr. Harris in our community and are pleased to present him with this prestigious award.”
The Sebring News, the first newspaper to be published in Sebring, published its first (and only documented) issue in August 1912. Eventually, the name would return.
Sebring has had other newspapers throughout its history. However, the Highlands News-Sun has been the longest standing provider of local news in Highlands County. The newspaper celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Today’s Highlands News-Sun was formed through the merger of three newspapers – the daily Highlands Today, the tri-weekly News-Sun and the weekly Lake Placid Journal, a family-owned newspaper. From one end of Highlands County to the other, the Highlands News-Sun covers local events, sports (local and beyond), politics, weather, neighborhoods, features and more.
The newspaper also publishes the Highlands Sun, a weekly entertainment newspaper, two monthly magazines – Well Being and Welcome Home, quarterly magazines Our Backyard... Life in Highlands County and Financial Wellness, as well as the annual Discover Highlands County magazine.
To subscribe or learn about advertising opportunities in any of the publications, call 863-385-6155. The newspaper’s website is highlandsnewssun.com
The Highlands News-Sun office is at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.