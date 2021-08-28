A man whose passion for the game and his players is what drives him: Princeton Harris is the recipient of the 2021 Highlander Award for Male Coach of the Year.
Harris, a Class of 1987 graduate from Sebring High School, led the Blue Streaks to a 21-7 record and, according to him, the program’s first regional championship and state semifinal berth since 1999 when Eric Zwayer was on the hard court in the 2019-2020 season. There’s something to be said for accomplishing the first of anything since the last millennium.
“I think it’s well deserved … he’s been doing it for a long time,” said Sebring High’s head football coach LaVaar Scott on Harris receiving the award.
Scott and Harris’s relationship goes back to when Scott was a teenager and a three-sport athlete for the Blue Streaks in the 1990s. Harris was his basketball coach during that time. They’ve maintained a friendship 25 years to this day with Harris even serving as an assistant coach on Scott’s football staff.
And it was good for Scott to see his friend make that run to the state semifinal in Lakeland because he knew just how much the Sebring hoops coach wanted to get back there after being on a staff to do it 20 years ago.
“Those types of things don’t happen in our area,” Scott said. “You have all of these bigger cities where they have a lot more luxury to better athletes and bigger kids and kids that just move in and do all those different things. And here in Sebring it’s always hard. We have to take what we have. And to be able to accomplish something that great was really, really big. Not to come up short but for the simple fact that he was able to do that was big.”
The Blue Streaks averaged 66 points per game alongside 13 steals and eight blocks per contest, according to MaxPreps.com, and were led by a group of upperclassmen in Michael Sholtz, Alvin Tumblin and Eric Brown in the 2019-2020 season.
Harris has been at it for some time as the head coach of the Sebring boys. It’s the love for the game and his players that keeps him coming back year after year. That’s the most important thing Scott wants people to know about Princeton Harris.
“His love for the kids and the game,” Scott said on what makes Harris so special as a coach. “He coaches with a lot of passion. And for the last six or seven years, he’s been trying to give it up, but he can’t because the love (and) the ties are so strong to the kids.”
And his longevity as the head man for Sebring basketball made him a vital figure in Sebring’s basketball community in Scott’s mind.
“He’s been doing it that long,” he said. “The kids have been wanting to play for him and can’t wait for the opportunity to play for Coach Harris.”