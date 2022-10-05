LAKE PLACID — Animal Services recently seized and quarantined a dog from a local breeder after the dog allegedly bit two people walking by the property.
The dog, a Belgian Malinois Shepherd named “Nina,” was reportedly not current on her rabies vaccinations and, according to reports, was taken to the Animal Services facility in Sebring for the required time to ensure she was not infected.
The incident, reports said, took place Aug. 29 on Johnson Way NE, which borders the side yard of the home where Nina was kept, a home kept by Holzerland Protection Dogs, which breeds Malinois for use in law enforcement and military and, in some cases, as companion dogs for military veterans who have worked with the breed.
The incident started in the morning, according to reports, just before 8:57 a.m. Gary Tolmacs and his wife were walking east on Anderson Street, reports said, when several dogs charged at his wife at the intersection of Johnson Way and Anderson Street.
The two made it to the corner and headed south on Johnson Way when three dogs continued to charge, reports said: A black nursing female, a brown and black nursing female and another black dog, gender unknown.
Reports said Gary Tolmacs had had previous encounters with the dogs. According to reports, the black and brown female, later identified as “Nina,” bit him on the back of his right thigh, breaking skin and bringing blood to the surface.
The Tolmacs live on the other side of the block from the home, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser records. Another woman, whose home is two miles away on the banks of Lake June, also complained of being bit.
Slightly later that morning, after Tolmacs got bit, Beth Sipe was walking on Johnson Way NE when a brown dog, later identified as “Nina,” charged and bit her, reports said. She received a minor injury on her right calf, leaving significant bruising and scrapes.
Sipe told Animal Services officers she had been bleeding, but had wiped off that area of her leg.
After Sipe got bit, a neighbor saw it and began screaming, reports said. That’s when Amy Romine came outside of the house on the corner of those two streets to contain the dogs.
The dogs are owned by Holzerland Dogs, reports said. Brianna Holzerland, who spoke with the Highlands News-Sun last November about her breeding operation, said she and her chief employee, Romine, keep most of the pups and dogs at a business and training facility in Venus.
At the time, she had a litter of pups at the Anderson Street home. Holzerland introduced reporters to another female, Wilma, who had just had a litter of puppies but was still spry enough to scale a 6-foot fence, something Malinois are bred and trained to do as law enforcement and military dogs.