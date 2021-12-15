LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is a small town, and word gets around quickly. So, for those who like to keep up on what’s happening, here’s some advanced info. A new take-out Caribbean-style restaurant will be opening on Feb. 2, 2022. It will be called Mama’s Place.
Carmelo Garcia has an office at 300 W. Interlake Blvd. in Suite #2, on the circle in downtown Lake Placid. He said his mom is always cooking and giving people food. They all say it is authentic and tastes great. So, the idea came up that mama should start selling her delicious cooking in the front section of the business.
Between now and the expected opening of Mama’s Place, both Garcia and his staff are fulfilling all the health and licensing requirements.
The simple menu is already in place. It’s printed in English and Spanish. Here’s a few of the items you’ll be able to pick up on 2-2-22: empanadillas (a Spanish cuisine fried turnover with choice of meat filling); alcapuria (Puerto Rican stuffed fritters); and famous Cuban sandwiches (ham, cheese, pork, pickles and either mustard or mayo).
While this one might be called an Italian sausage, it has a Latin twist to it like bell peppers, orange, red and yellow onions on a hero bun. There will also be a variety of cold and hot sandwiches.
Garcia says that while Mama’s Place will be right next to a different Puerto Rican restaurant, he says the two should be unique, like CVS and Walgreens across the street from each other. Mama’s Place will be take-out with a walk-up window and will cater more to the lunch crowd. The other restaurant is sit-down and open evenings, serving full dinners.
Mama’s Place plans to deliver to local businesses as well. So, there you have it – a little inside info to whet your appetite for great Caribbean favorites. Once the holidays are over, the Town of Lake Placid can look forward to another eatery. Remember the date — 2-2-22.