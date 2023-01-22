AVON PARK — Deputies found a young man shot dead at a neighborhood basketball court early Saturday morning.
They said Lawan Christopher Burns, 22, had been shot multiple times sometime before they got word at 12:53 a.m. through Consolidated 911 Dispatch.
When deputies arrived, Burns was alone, other than the person who found him, sheriff’s officials said. They said the court has lights, although the lights likely turn off prior to midnight.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives have opened an investigation and want to talk with anyone who might have seen what happened, heard about it or learned any details since then.
- Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call 863-402-7200. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS — TIPS on your cell phone — or online at www.heartland
- crimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500.