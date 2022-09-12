Jogger Abducted

Runners make their way down Main Street in Tupelo, Miss. as they hold their “Liza’s Lights” run early Friday morning, Spet. 9, 2022, in Tupelo Miss., to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis, Tenn.

 THOMAS WELLS/THE NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI DAILY JOURNAL VIA AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn’t occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA.

Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County Jail on Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Details of the newest allegations against Henderson were not immediately available.

Recommended for you