SEBRING — Aeromed II transported a 77-year-old man Saturday after a two-car collision on U.S. 27 at DeSoto Square.
Sebring Police Sgt. Rick Little said on scene that the department would call in the traffic homicide investigators, just in case. The impact left a sizable dent in the side of the man’s car and spun the other vehicle 180 degrees into the ditch.
The crash happened at or shortly before 3:28 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of U.S. 27 at the signalized entrance to DeSoto Square.
It is unknown which direction both vehicles were going, although the damage and skid marks seemed to suggest one vehicle, a green Ford F-150 pickup, was northbound while a blue Suzuki Forenza sedan, driven by the older man, was attempting a left turn into the plaza.
Both were sitting in a debris field that spread from the shoulder off the road across the entrance to the shopping plaza and across the swales and drainage ditch just beyond the entrance.
Among the many items on the ground were hand tools and other contents of dislodged portable tool boxes.
The Suzuki sat facing in toward the entrance with a large dent that had caved in the rear passenger-side door and the right rear tire.
The pickup was just beyond it in the slope of the ditch, facing the opposite direction of northbound traffic, with severe front-end damage — consistent with having T-boned the blue car.
A number of people, apparently associated with the occupants of the truck, were milling about the scene prior to the arrival of traffic homicide investigators.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Medical Unit 19 transported the driver of the Suzuki, and Sebring Fire Department Engine 15 also responded to the crash.
Further information on the crash is pending that investigation, Little said.