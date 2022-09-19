A mess at DeSoto Square

A Suzuki Forenza and a Ford F-150 crew cab pickup sit amid a debris field filled with car parts and hand tools, the result of a T-bone crash on U.S. 27 northbound at DeSoto Square. The 77-year-old driver of the sedan, as yet unidentified by police, was airlifted and the traffic homicide team brought in to investigate as a precaution, police on the scene said.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Aeromed II transported a 77-year-old man Saturday after a two-car collision on U.S. 27 at DeSoto Square.

Sebring Police Sgt. Rick Little said on scene that the department would call in the traffic homicide investigators, just in case. The impact left a sizable dent in the side of the man’s car and spun the other vehicle 180 degrees into the ditch.

