SEBRING — Sebring police report that a man tried to join in Friday night’s Christmas parade with his dog, but his dog didn’t have the holiday spirit.
When the registered participants asked him to stop walking with them, since his dog was growling at their dogs. They asked him to leave, but he didn’t, and that’s where Sebring police stepped in.
According to police, 25-year-old Kalvin Cowger had taken it upon himself to join the parade, although he had not registered to participate as a member of any group.
He had stepped into the parade on Circle Park Drive, just before the junction with South Commerce Avenue, a spot being patrolled by Police Lt. Thomas Gilliard and Cpl. Matthew Cloud.
Cloud would later tell the Highlands News-Sun that this incident happened so close to the end of the parade that Santa and Mrs. Claus’ sleigh was on the opposite side of the Circle at the time.
Police Sgt. Vivian Buck, Saturday’s watch commander, reported that Cloud tried to get Cowger to stop to talk to him, but Cowger wouldn’t stop.
Gilliard and Cowger then gave Cowger commands to stop, Buck reported, but Cowger still refused, saying he didn’t have to stop.
Officers then pulled him out of the parade and detained him.
As they lead him to a patrol car at South Commerce Avenue and Wall Street, he could be heard saying he was being arrested for “walking his dog.”
Buck reported he was charged that night with resisting without violence, a misdemeanor.
Other than that arrest, police said, the parade had no other mishaps.