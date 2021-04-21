SEBRING — Giovanni Joseph Riccardi, 26, of Sebring was arrested Friday about 4 a.m. by Sebring Police Department. He will be facing charges of indecent exposure and possession of drug equipment. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a $4,000 bond.
According to the SPD arrest report, an officer was dispatched regarding a suspicious person in a parking lot behind a restaurant on Kenilworth Boulevard. A witness told dispatch that the defendant, who would later be identified as Riccardi, was naked near an open passenger door of a car.
Upon arrival, the officer saw Riccardi was shirtless and crouched by the open passenger door of a Chevrolet Malibu with the engine running. The report showed the officer found out Riccardi was on probation.
Riccardi told the officer he borrowed the car and went to a bar, after leaving that bar, he drove to another bar where he drank. The car was moved from the restaurant on Kenilworth Boulevard to a nearby parking lot “due to him being too drunk to drive.”
The officer noticed the suspect smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and had difficulty with balance. One officer noted a baggie in plain sight in the door handle of the passenger door. The contents of the baggy would field-test positive for crack cocaine.
In addition, officers found a cigarette box on the ground by the passenger door that contained a burnt drinking straw. Officers went on to search the interior of the car and found two more baggies with one-and-a-half pills of oxycodone hydrochloride. Also found was a half of a burnt pill inside a piece of foil in the driver’s seat. After his Miranda rights were given, the suspect denied the drugs were his.
A witness said he thought Riccardi was completely naked and that he exposed his genitals at him. The witness did say he found the defendant to have on pants but around his ankles.