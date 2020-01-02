AVON PARK — A man who refused to come out for a search warrant, and filmed the encounter, was eventually arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
Instead of cooperating with law enforcement, according to arrest reports, 37-year-old Drew Eli Fellin of Avon Park filmed the encounter on Monday using his phone. Arrest reports state he repeatedly told law enforcement he would not come out and instead was going to smoke cannabis.
Law enforcement arrived before noon Monday at his East Lakeview Drive home in Avon Park. They had at least eight patrol units, including K-9 Lady and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Also on scene was at least one agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
However, when law enforcement knocked on Fellin’s front door, reports said, he ignored commands to come out.
Instead, he recorded video of his conversations with law enforcement on his phone and posted it to social media. According to reports, he repeatedly said he would not come out and was going to smoke cannabis.
Law enforcement ordered him to send out his small children, and again, he would not, reports said. Eventually, however, he stuck his hands outside the door and began walking outside, reports said.
Once deputies searched the house, reports said, they found:
- A black and blue flashlight, on the floor near a dresser, that apparently had a residue on it that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
- A small silver scale, found on the same dresser, that had methamphetamine residue on it, based on field tests of the residue, reports said.
- Small Baggies found on the same dresser.
- A pile of cash, $538 in alleged “dealer folds,” on the same dresser.
When questioned after Miranda rights warnings, Fellin reportedly denied any knowledge of methamphetamine residue on the flashlight.
Fellin was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and resisting officers without violence.