SEBRING — After being called to a couple arguing in a parking lot, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as he was leaving, and allegedly found he had methamphetamine.
Christopher Tyler Ethan Best, 20, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and of drug equipment. He is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $4,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that deputies were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, to Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, because a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot, and the man wasn’t letting her leave.
Shortly after that, 911 Consolidated Dispatch reported the man was leaving in a gray Hyundai.
A deputy saw the car, driven by a woman and containing two male passengers, and stopped it on the highway, reports said.
The rear passenger threw a book bag on the rear passenger seat and got out of the car, reports said. He allegedly told deputies that he and his girlfriend had argued.
Reports state the man appeared nervous, patting his pockets. The deputy asked if he had any weapons or anything illegal, and the man said he had a knife, and consented to be searched.
The deputy also asked if anything illegal was in the book bag in the back seat and the man made a short statement, which was redacted from reports.
The woman provided her Florida identification and also gave a statement, which was also redacted.
The deputy saw a blue cut straw and green leafy substance on the passenger floorboard. The deputy had all three get out and read them Miranda rights, reports said.
The two men made statements, which were redacted from reports. The woman told the deputy she had nothing illegal in the car, that she knew of.
Upon searching the car, the deputy found a sunglasses case in the front passenger door compartment. Inside the case, reports said, was a white straw, three empty Baggies with residue and one Baggie with 0.3 grams of a crystal-like substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Based on that, the deputy arrested Best for drug possession.