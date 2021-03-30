SEBRING — A K-9 Unit caught the scent, then caught the man who allegedly ran off after his car hit a cyclist Sunday night.
The deputy and his dog found Bruce Edward Carter, 53, of Sebring hiding in some bushes. Deputies arrested him and charged him with failure to remain at the scene of a crash, driving under the influence (DUI) — his fourth or later offense — and for refusing to take a DUI test after having a suspended license.
The woman on the bicycle, described by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as “banged up but otherwise should be OK,” got hit at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Twitty Road.
“The car stopped, the driver didn’t,” the Sheriff’s Office said on social media. “He decided to make a run for it.”
K-9 Deputy Jeff Turner and his partner, Hooch, met with everyone there, including the passenger from the car, and Hooch locked onto a human scent that he hadn’t just met, following a track for more than an half mile, constantly forcing deputies on the perimeter to shift to keep the suspect boxed in.