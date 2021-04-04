ORANGE, Calif. — A man was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting rampage at a Southern California office building this week that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy whose mother was critically wounded.
Police have not revealed a motive for Wednesday’s attack but said the gunman had targeted the business, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims.
The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, is married to a longtime employee of the company, Aleyda Mendoza. It’s not known where she was at the time of the shooting.
Mendoza answered the phone and confirmed to The Associated Press she is Gaxiola’s wife. She said she would provide a written statement but did not immediately send one. According to her LinkedIn account she was a broker assistant at Unified Homes since 2011.
Gaxiola, 44, was charged with four murder counts and three attempted murder counts for firing at two officers who were not hit and for critically wounding the boy’s mother, authorities said. Bicycle-type locks were used to shut two gates to the business complex before the attack, forcing arriving officers to use bolt cutters to gain entrance.
“The taking of the life of another human being is the most serious of crimes and the slaughter of multiple people while they were essentially locked in a shooting gallery is nothing short of terrifying,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
Gaxiola was shot and remained in a hospital in critical but stable condition. Authorities are investigating whether he was wounded by police or self-inflicted gunfire.
He couldn’t be arraigned because he was unconscious, and the hearing was delayed until Monday, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.
Ken Morrison, assistant public defender, declined to discuss the charges and urged the district attorney to respect the judicial process and avoid releasing details that could affect his client’s ability to have a fair trial.
Gaxiola has a limited criminal record. He was charged in 2015 in Orange County with cruelty to a child and other counts. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and served one day in jail. All other counts were dismissed, and the conviction was expunged in 2017, said Lauren Gold, spokeswoman for the city of Anaheim.