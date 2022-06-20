AVON PARK — A man sought and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court, now has drug charges and two counts of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were already looking for Zachary Ryan Mackey, 30, when they got an anonymous tip on Monday that he was at a home in Avon Park.
Sheriff’s Office arrest reports state that when they arrived, they talked to a woman who had visible bruises on her arms, chest and under her right eye, which was also blood-shot on one side.
She told deputies Mackey was inside the house under a couch and let them in, reports said. Deputies found Mackey hiding under the living room couch.
He told deputies he had dropped his phone under the couch and asked them to retrieve it. When they reached under the couch, reports said, they found a small shoulder travel bag. When asked, the woman said was Mackey’s.
Deputies opened the back and found Mackey’s phone, as he described it, reports said. An internal zipper pouch was in the bag, unzipped, reports said. Inside that, reports said, deputies allegedly found a glass pipe and several small baggies.
Reports said deputies determined the glass item was the type of pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. It had burned residue at the bottom of the bowl of the pipe, reports said, where deputies allegedly found burnt crystals.
Inside two of the three baggies, reports said, deputies allegedly found white crystals similar to methamphetamine. The third baggie allegedly contained a white powder similar to cocaine, reports said.
Reports said field narcotics tests on the two bags of crystals showed positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 1.8 grams. Tests on the powder, reports said, showed positive for cocaine, weighing 0.4 grams.
Before taking Mackey to the Highlands County Jail, deputies questioned the woman further and learned that Mackey has lived with her three months, and she is pregnant with his child.
When asked about the bruises on her, reports said, she told deputies that at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, she and Mackey got into an argument after she ended the relationship and demanded that he move out.
He began screaming at her, reports said. She then put her hand on his motorcycle and threatened to push it over, reports said. At that point, reports said, he allegedly punched her four times in the face with a closed fist.
Allegedly, reports said, he told her, “I have to punch you in the face, because you’re pregnant.”
At 1 p.m. next day — Sunday, June 12 — she came home from Walmart after Mackey had given her money to buy food and other items. When she got home, reports said, he berated her for buying the wrong kind of chalk.
As she tried to make food, reports said, Mackey allegedly picked up a plastic soda bottle and threw it at her back, causing redness, reports said.