SEBRING — A Sebring man, who had an injunction against him, allegedly has now gained felony charges by ignoring that court order.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 29-year-old Enrico Christopher Ferretti on felony charges of aggravated stalking — continuing to follow, harass and/or cyberstalk someone after an injunction — and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
He also faces a misdemeanor charge of violation of injunction, which specifically stated he was not to call, message or email his former boyfriend, either directly or through a third party.
At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a violated injunction, and the 34-year-old male victim told them Ferretti was served an injunction for dating violence on March 3.
However, on Saturday, arrest reports state, the victim allegedly received “a multitude of text messages” — eight of them — from Ferretti, between 2:27-2:35 a.m., ostensibly for not answering Ferretti’s previous texts to him.
Allegedly, the victim received 28 messages from Ferretti’s number on his “Textnow phone,” the phone he uses with his Textnow app. One was a photograph of a tree with a yellow rope hanging from the branches in the shape of a noose, followed by a photo of Ferretti with the noose around his neck.
The text message with it said, “There’s enough rope for both of us,” reports said.
A roommate of the former boyfriend told deputies he also received several messages on Saturday from Ferretti, reports said, including physical threats against the former boyfriend, who told deputies he fears for his safety.
When deputies asked Ferretti about the situation, reports stated, he said he did not text the victim’s number and claimed that the victim fakes text messages.