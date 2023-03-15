SEBRING — A Sebring man, who had an injunction against him, allegedly has now gained felony charges by ignoring that court order.

Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 29-year-old Enrico Christopher Ferretti on felony charges of aggravated stalking — continuing to follow, harass and/or cyberstalk someone after an injunction — and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

