Luis Arma Hernandez-Rodriguez faces upward of five years in jail for leaving five dogs in an overheating SUV while he took a shower inside a house.
He is to be arraigned Monday on five counts of animal cruelty in Highlands County felony court. Hernandez-Rodriguez could receive a year in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
On a day during an intense heat advisory in Florida and much of the nation, the large dogs – including pit bulls – were so hot the windows were fogging up, the police said.
According to Sebring Police officers who came upon the dogs Aug. 3 at the LeMans Apartments in Sebring, one of the dogs was laying on the back floorboards, panting but not moving. The owner walked up, identified himself as Hernandez-Rodriguez, and said he had left the windows open for the dogs. In the back of the SUV, dogs were crammed into a cage made of PCV tubing. They were panting and in distress. They also had blood on their fur. One dog’s testicles were caught between a door handle and a rear seat; the animal was stuck and could not move.
The police laid the dogs on the ground and sprayed them with a garden hose, which took some time before they stopped panting. Police called Highlands County Animal Services, who came and inspected the dogs. They seized the animals and had to euthanize one dog who would not have improved, police said. Another dog had bleeding in his ear, which indicated brain damage from the heat, police said.