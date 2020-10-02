SEBRING — A house fire ruled as arson has led to the arrest of an Avon Park man.
Arthur Deonta Sterling, 28, has been charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling with people present and property damage of $1,000 or more.
Highlands County Jail records also have him listed with charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a subscription, possession of drug equipment and two counts of probation violation.
The fire incident dates back to 4:20 a.m. Jan. 19, 2019. The Avon Park Fire Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office went to a report of a structure fire on North Summit Avenue that resulted in $1,500 in damage.
The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal determined it was arson.
The Florida Fire Marshal found two places where it started, according to arrest reports: An area rug in front of the entertainment center in the living room and another area rug in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen.
A witness told a sheriff’s deputy about seeing Sterling inside the house pouring a liquid throughout the living room from a red plastic container with a black spout.
The witness then saw Sterling break a bedroom window from inside the house and leave through the window, reports said.
Shortly after he left, the witness recalled seeing smoke coming from the house, reports said.