SEBRING — A man under pre-trial restrictions in connection with alleged inappropriate conversations with a minor has been re-arrested.
Matthew Brian Yeager, 32, of Sebring, arrested in January and charged with transmitting information harmful to a minor, was supposed to have no contact with minors during his pre-trial release. However, Highlands County Sheriff Office reports that “Yeager couldn’t follow that rule” and was arrested again Monday for violation of his pre-trial release and taken back to jail.
In a Highlands News-Sun report from Jan. 19, it was reported that Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Yeager after an investigation begun by Pinellas County deputies in October 2020. His charges on that report — cruelty to a child and transmitting information harmful to minors — stemmed from allegations of inappropriate conversations on Facebook Messenger with a 12-year-old girl.
The girl’s concerned mother found the messages from Yeager when she looked through her daughter’s phone, and then reported them to Pinellas deputies. Arrest reports from January stated that the “sexually-themed” conversations started in August 2020.
His next court appearance is a pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies are asking if anyone is aware of any minors Yeager has been in contact with since Jan. 27. If so, they are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 863-402-7357.