SEBRING — A Winter Haven man, who gathered signatures for petitions for the 2020 election, now faces 61 charges alleging he forged signatures after a Supervisor of Elections Office employee reviewed petitions and found her name on the wrong one.
Derrell Gregory Crumedy, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Polk County on a Highlands County warrant charging him with one count of scheme to defraud and 15 counts each of forgery, false swearing with regard to voting, submitting false voter registration information and signing another name on a petition.
Due to COVID-19 complications, it took months to determine the full extent of the case, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which eventually turned up 404 possible fraudulent forms with 161 separate Highlands County victims. Rather than file on all those cases, investigators focused on just four cases, rather than have to file up to 2,000 felony and misdemeanor charges.
The four cases date back to the summer of 2019 when Crumedy was one of many people who worked a booth in front of the Highlands County Government Center and the Highlands County Courthouse, both on South Commerce Avenue in Sebring.
At that time, a Supervisor of Elections employee filled out a form for the minimum wage ballot initiative, but after those petitions got submitted to the Elections Office for her to review as part of her job, she found her name on another petition she knew she didn’t sign.
She told a Highlands County deputy and provided that petition and several others that appeared to be fraudulent. Deputies found Crumedy collecting signatures in front of the Courthouse. When confronted, he allegedly confessed and told deputies he was being paid between $2 and $4 per signature for the petitions.