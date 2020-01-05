SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies started an investigation into a stolen $25,000 bass boat in October.
It ended New Year’s Day when they arrested the boat’s owner — 71-year-old David Alan Bennington of Sebring — on charges of making a false report of a crime and insurance fraud.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Bennington reported his black and silver Bass Tracker boat, with a 115-hp Mercury motor was missing along with its trailer and all the fishing equipment was stolen between 7 a.m. and 8:20 p.m.
Deputies found the boat on Oct. 21, 2019, at the Lake Istokpoga Park east boat ramp on U.S. 98 in Lorida, arrest reports said. While making an inventory of the boat, Bennington told deputies that his fishing equipment, life jackets, emergency equipment, depth finder and other items were taken from the boat.
On Nov. 5, detectives viewed the surveillance footage from a neighbor of Bennington, and saw a black Chevrolet Silverado extended-cab pickup towing the victim’s boat westbound on his street, Virginia Drive in Sebring. It appeared to be a 2007-2008 model driven by a white man.
On Nov. 20, deputies contacted the registered owner of the truck they believed was used in the crime, and spoke with him. Details of the conversation were redacted from arrest reports. However, reports said deputies collected the man’s cellular phone to search for evidence of a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.
Arrest reports said detectives found several phone call recordings, including one where the man admitted to damaging Bennington’s garage when he towed the boat away.
Reports said Bennington mentioned to the man that deputies had video footage of him towing away the boat. On another conversation, reports said, Bennington asked the man if he got rid of all the property inside the boat. The man allegedly said he got rid of some and kept some.
Geico Insurance confirmed to deputies that Bennington had filed a claim on Oct. 19 for the stolen boat, motor, trailer and equipment.